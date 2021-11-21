How did KAAL know the Mohawk vote in advance?: LETTER

I am wondering why KAAL News 6 was informed on November 12, 2021 that Mason City will be be working towards a new mascot for the school even before the vote on November 15, 2021 during the school board meeting. I saw this on Wikipedia on Tuesday the day after the meeting. While researching how many high schools actually have native Americans as their mascots. Unfortunately I neglected to take a screen shot of it, but a friend did also see it and asked me why they supposedly a discussion portion of the meeting when their minds had already been made up without ANY consideration from the public.

They did allow some to speak early in meeting, but when discussion time came in the agenda one member said that it is time, time to move on. Another said it takes nothing away from us, we can still wear our clothes and kept our paraphernalia, but we need to move on. Nothing was ask of the crowd, board voted and moved on. Democracy in action????

Extremely disappointed this whole was unfair in so many ways. The biggest being the Class of 2022 will have no mascot what so ever, the winter teams will be introduced as Mason City. Big deal. I did fail to mention Mason City reference in Wikipedia is gone as of November 17th. Now listed as prior usage.

Amy Laudner, Mason City

