How about we treat people as we want to be treated?: LETTER

The controversy has grown too far over something as small as a name, what is in a name really? The community talks about the “Mohawk spirit” but isn’t that more so community spirit, not related to the name “Mohawk?” Our grandparents and parents may have grown up with the name, however a name that was taken from the group of Indigenous people who were here before us, a group that was marginalized and ignored throughout our history (only recently have we begun to reflect upon our history and treatment of the natives) . And does this community react with an insightful discussion and respectful dialogue?

Nah, some people call them outsiders because they have headquarters based in a different city, some bring politics into this to drum up the always reliable culture war! Shouldn’t we be concerned with how our kids are doing vs other districts and states? Why are we so concerned about a 90-year tradition? Especially when the people who are making the request originated the culture we are using, it doesn’t matter what intent we have when it is not our culture.

What is most sickening is adults who should know better targeting a child in attempts to get their way. A child who was expressing their opinion as someone who is native American, I bet they didn’t expect a bunch of adults to target and out them, vainly attempting to besmirch their identity. Your derogatory comments have no place in our society. The world is changing, get used to it.

How would you feel if someone was harassing your family member online? No matter the issue we should not be targeting people’s families. What was the golden rule we all grew up with as Mohawks?

Treat people how you want to be treated.

Eric Miller, Mason City

