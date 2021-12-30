How about we invest in Iowa, Terry?: LETTER

I read in today's Globe (12-26-2021) that Terry Branstad wants American companies to invest in China.
Here's a concept Terry, invest in Iowa, invest in America. The Chinese Communist Party is the benefactor. But then again I am sure you are paid handsomely for your "services."
Mike Nelson, Clear Lake
