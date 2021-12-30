 Skip to main content
How about we invest in Iowa, Terry?: LETTER

Branstad

Terry Branstad, the former Iowa governor and U.S. ambassador to China, speaks during a news conference on Nov. 17 at Drake University in Des Moines. Branstad has formed a company to consult with business leaders and investors on how to conduct business between the U.S. and China.

 ERIN MURPHY

I read in today's Globe (12-26-2021) that Terry Branstad wants American companies to invest in China.

Here's a concept Terry, invest in Iowa, invest in America. The Chinese Communist Party is the benefactor. But then again I am sure you are paid handsomely for your "services."

Mike Nelson, Clear Lake

