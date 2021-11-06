Hospice won't be the same in the hospital: Letter

I was saddened to hear of the recent temporary closing of the Mercy One inpatient hospice facility due to the current staffing shortages. This being an additional causality of this ongoing COVID pandemic, now that of the unvaccinated.

I retired last year after providing nursing care in that unit for 14 years.

The community as been fortunate to have benefited from this inpatient facility for decades. The experienced staff provide a high level of care for the end of life patient and their families. For many this has been a sacred space to share this phase of their loved ones life with dignity and compassion.

I have a concern that without the appropriately trained and adequate staffing this level of care would be difficult to replicate on a routine hospital unit.

It is my hope and prayer that this current set of circumstances are truly temporary and that the care setting for inpatient hospice patient will return to the place where it rightfully belongs as quickly as possible.

Let us return to being a country of the "we" not just the "me.

Julia Oulman, Clear Lake

