 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hospice won't be the same in the hospital: Letter

I was saddened to hear of the recent temporary closing of the Mercy One inpatient hospice facility due to the current staffing shortages. This being an additional causality of this ongoing COVID pandemic, now that of the unvaccinated.

I retired last year after providing nursing care in that unit for 14 years.

The community as been fortunate to have benefited from this inpatient facility for decades. The experienced staff provide a high level of care for the end of life patient and their families. For many this has been a sacred space to share this phase of their loved ones life with dignity and compassion.

I have a concern that without the appropriately trained and adequate staffing this level of care would be difficult to replicate on a routine hospital unit.

It is my hope and prayer that this current set of circumstances are truly temporary and that the care setting for inpatient hospice patient will return to the place where it rightfully belongs as quickly as possible.

Let us return to being a country of the "we" not just the "me.

Julia Oulman, Clear Lake

LTE
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We need vaccine mandates: Letter

We need vaccine mandates: Letter

To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose)--unless exe…

Grassley needs to go: Letter

Grassley needs to go: Letter

I hope all Iowans will take a hard look at Sen. Chuck Grassley and what he has not done for the average Iowan. Just vote no.

Proud to be a Mohawk: Letter

Proud to be a Mohawk: Letter

I am a Mason City graduate, a proud Mohawk. I am always proud to say it. I never grew into being a Knight when my children went to Newman.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News