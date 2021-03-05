Honor Guard welcomes community support: Letter

My name is David Gilbert. I am the Commander of the Mason City American Legion (Post #101) Honor Guard.
The Mason City Military Honor Guard consists of 27 veterans who are active members. We are a brotherhood of veterans who are ready to serve when called upon for a fallen veteran that is deserving of honor. We meet at the All Vets Center in uniform to receive instructions, load rifles, bugle, flag, etc. We travel to the destination, usually within a 30-mile radius of Mason City and stand ready. The "Volley of Three" means that the first fired volley is for Duty, the second is for Honor, and the third is for Country. The reason we play "Taps" on the bugle is to commemorate the memory of the Veteran of the Armed Forces. We present a specially folded American Flag to the family on behalf of the President of the United States. Afterward, we return to the All Vets Center to store rifles and such. We make repairs to the equipment as needed, then we return home to change out of uniform to have it laundered, dry cleaned, and pressed as needed.
We do this sixty times per year on average, although we've performed services for eight Veterans in January so far this year. Each time, it takes around four hours from start to finish, which adds up to about two months a year just doing honors. We are made up of dedicated Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines.
There are costs involved in performing these services: cleaning and maintaining uniforms, equipment repairs, travel expenses, flowers, as well as rent and shared annual expenses for the use of the All Vets Center building. We are comprised of dedicated volunteers. We want the public to know that Honorariums and Memorials are always welcome, and can be directed to the American Legion Post #101, as they help sustain our ability tot continue theses services and honors in the future.
David Gilbert, commander of the Mason City Honor Guard
