History will not be kind to Trump supporters: Letter

Are we done now, everyone? Is this FINALLY going to be where the line is drawn regarding Trump? Are people finally willing to admit that what happened on Jan. 6 is not an example of how we "make America great again?" Are people finally willing to admit that hey, maybe their reasons for voting for someone should go a little higher than wanting to "own the libs?"

If Trump and his supporters still fail to figure out why he lost in November, here is your answer. If Trump supporters still fail to figure out why so many of us were horrified and crying the night Trump won the election in 2016, here's your answer. We all tried to warn you. If, God forbid, another Trump-esque candidate ever runs for office, try actually listening to us and our warnings next time.

Every last one of you who voted for and supported Trump in 2016 and/or 2020, every single one of you who's defended his horrific words and behaviors over his term, should be utterly ashamed of yourselves. Your support and enabling of Trump and his insanity led to this chaos. History will not be kind in its judgment of you, and rightly so.

Angela Niles, Mason City

