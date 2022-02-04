Hinson doesn't support veterans: Letter

As I read Representative Hinson’s weekly email, I about spit out my drink. In it Hinson stated, “Advocating for Veterans: I'll continue working to ensure our veterans receive the care they deserve.”

Why is this so egregious?

Because just last week Ashley Hinson VOTED AGAINST the bi-partisan Evest Act, which would automatically enroll veterans into the VA healthcare system. The bill does not change who is eligible for VA health benefits; it simply eliminates the red tape and time veterans would take navigating the system on their own after separation. This common-sense legislation ensures our veterans have access to medications and health support services immediately. Veterans are 50% more likely than the general population to become homeless. Eliminating the gap in support services by automatically enrolling veterans in VA healthcare takes one step forward in reducing veteran homelessness after their enlistment ends.

This isn’t Hinson’s first time voting against veterans. She voted against the American Rescue Plan which contained numerous provisions to enhance VA healthcare facilities and aided veterans with job training and collection of overdue benefits. Again, last week, Hinson voted against a bipartisan bill ensuring GI Bill benefits to members of the National Guard and Reserve when they conduct training, active military service, inactive training, and general duty for which pay is warranted.

To veterans and their families, advocating for us means more than words in an email and empty campaign promises, it means voting in support of legislation to help those who have served.

Amy Adams, Saint Lucas

