Guns do not make us more safe: Letter

What? Another mass killing. Ten beautiful people murdered.

Yes, Colorado. But it could happen here, in Iowa, at Fareway grocery store, or Ace Hardware store!

More tears. A waterfall of tears.

How can we stop the wrong people having automatic military style guns? Pointed at our own foreheads? How can we actually alter this blanket right to have guns that pleases everybody and makes everyone safer from their wrong use?

There are more guns in America than anywhere else in the world combined. They don't make us safer at all.

And none of you Republicans care! You won't help to try and solve this.

William Barclay mentions that sooner or later we all must practice some kind of heroism. The heroism of doing something about a situation that is impossible to endure, to continue to let happen.

I believe now is such a time. Or we all have to make our homes fortresses.

Tears. A waterfall of tears.

Steve Russell, Clear Lake

