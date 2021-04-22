Gravesite should be celebration of life: Letter

Eleven years ago, I bought a plot of ground for my 30-year-old son, Nathan Sills, to lay him to rest at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. He fought long and hard for his life and lost his battle. I was not done with being his mother. I was not done expressing my love for him nor celebrating the human being he had been. For me, a part of that expression and celebration continues at his grave.

Now, I have encountered a sign on my son’s grave. I have only three choices of what to put on his grave! Who has made this decision? Obviously, someone who has never wanted to continue to honor a loved one that is painfully missed by many! Since I have been visiting the cemetery, the graves of especially the young, are wonderfully decorated by many people who have been by to celebrate their loved one. So these tributes are to be banished from this place of remembrance? This is the purpose of the cemetery! To visit and honor and remember!

You can bet it’s about money. They don’t want to take the time, which means money, to trim around the graves. AND make money in the office selling the only decorations they allow.