Grateful that the governor cares: Letter

If you, like me, are a tax-paying resident of Iowa you should also care about the fiasco at our southern border and be glad the governor is interested.
Before this mess is fixed we will have to support via taxes many people who don't have the courage to stay and fight for their own country. We also will almost certainly have to have a different president. So I am grateful that our Iowa governor cares enough to do something.
Beryl Richards, Nashua
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Jaci Smith
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today