Grassley works for Iowa's prosperity

Foreign ambassadors have their days filled with official meetings and events in the nation’s capital. Most of them live in the comfort of ornate residences in Washington, D.C., and are consumed by their duties. It’d be hard to convince any of them to leave their post, let alone get them to hop on a bus to tour a state that’s considered “flyover country” by coastal elites.

But that’s exactly what Senator Chuck Grassley did during my first term as Iowa governor. He persuaded a couple dozen ambassadors to join him for a week in Iowa as part of his biennial Ambassadors Tour. Chuck Grassley taught them the importance of agriculture and trade to America’s heartland. The senator, through sheer determination and doggedness, created a remarkable showcase of Iowa’s people, products and places in a week-long caravan across our state. He opened the window of opportunity for Iowa businesses and communities to establish trading relationships and friendships between foreign ambassadors and their Iowa host families.

All these years later, Chuck Grassley is still the best advocate Iowa could ask for when it comes to creating opportunity and opening markets for Iowa farmers, producers and job creators.

Terry Branstad, Johnston

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.