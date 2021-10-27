Grassley needs to go: Letter

I hope all Iowans will take a hard look at Sen. Chuck Grassley and what he has not done for the average Iowan. Just vote no.

No. 1, voter suppression. He has voted along with all the Trump supporters to make it harder for people to vote. Why? Is it because the more peole who vote, there is less chance of Republicans winning?

No. 2, with the Jan. 6 insurrection he did not want a committee to investigate certain House members who might be involved.

No. 3, we all know Sen. Mitch McConnell has said no Republican will vote for the infrastructure bill.

What is Grassley's agenda? He's part of the Trump agenda: "stop anything Democrats want to do for Americans."

The only future Republicans want is a country run by dictatorship. Our democracy is being attacked.

We need change. Someone who is willing to step up against the lies and division.

Karen Weber, Charles City

