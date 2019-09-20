{{featured_button_text}}
The Environmental Protection Agency announced that it has finalized the repeal of the Obama-era rules that spell out what waters were to be added to those already protected.

The Republicans are not here to protect our water; the water we drink, bath in or fish in. They see our streams as an inexpensive sewage system.

The scary part of all this is that they laid out what waters are not “waters of the United States,” which include groundwater. Well water is where many people get their water and now the Republicans have talked the EPA into not protecting ground water.

This change in legislation will probable be up to the states now, and Iowa’s past history of protecting its waters is not a good example. If you think it is important to be able to drink clean water, you need to Vote Blue.

Les Granger, Woden

