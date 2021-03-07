Golden Grain drives local economic growth: Letter

I have worked at Golden Grain Energy for 17 years and it has been incredible to watch how the plant has supported and spurred economic growth in the area around Mason City.

Golden Grain Energy supports 53 jobs, but that’s just the beginning. That is 53 families who live in our community, shop in our community, send their kids to school in our community, and support local businesses in our community. The plant also supports our local farmers by providing a market for their corn and selling them the high-protein animal feed we coproduce at the plant.

Golden Grain Energy is just one of over 50 biofuel plants across Iowa and all have a similar story to share. This adds up to a pretty immense statewide impact.

In the past year, between the COVID-19 pandemic, derecho storm, and trade disputes, Iowa’s economy has hit some hard times. Now is the time to build up our economy through boosting market demand for our commodities like corn, soybeans, ethanol, and biodiesel.