God wants us to turn to him: LETTER

Have you contemplated the odds that you are reading this article today? The odds that every couple that have been joined together since Adam and Eve to make it possible for your existence? And even at the time of your conception the odds of you being you are dependent on 100 million sperm cells racing to fertilize a single egg in your mother’s womb!

It grieves God to see how man and even in some cases the church, has despised the truth of his word! Some examples might be: God’s word says “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” Secular humanism claims that over millions of years we evolved. God’s truth is he created male and female to be joined together, contrary to secular teachings. God knew you and loved you even in your mother’s womb. Secular teaching says it’s just a blob of tissue! God’s word is very clear, Christ said, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life, no one comes to the Father but by Me.” Secular humanism will claim either there are many ways to God or there is no God.

We come into life with nothing, we leave this life with nothing except for what we have done to glorify God and yield our lives to Christ.