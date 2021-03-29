Give Iowans more access to biofuel blends: Letter

Last week, I joined biofuel leaders from across Iowa, who gathered virtually to update our state’s lawmakers on the industry’s top priorities. Organized by clean energy advocates at Growth Energy, we were fortunate to meet with all our congressional champions: Sens. Ernst and Grassley, and Reps. Feenstra, Hinson, Axne, and Miller-Meeks. It was a privilege for all these leaders to share their time and show us their continued support for Iowa’s agriculture and biofuels industry.

With motorists around the country returning to the roads, fuel demand is picking up, and our industry is ready to fast-track the rural economic recovery. That’s why we’re urging leaders to help us expand markets for higher biofuel blends and break down infrastructure barriers that limit consumer access to lower-carbon options at the pump. That includes supporting Governor Reynolds and Iowa’s agriculture community in expressing our strong support for giving Iowans access to cleaner, more affordable E15 across the state.

Higher blends of homegrown biofuels will also play a key role in achieving America’s climate goals. They are the solution that is available today, compatible with our existing auto fleet, and affordable for communities around the world. It’s a win-win for consumers and the environment.