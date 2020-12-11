Gil Bovard was an honorable man: Letter

My deepest condolences to the Gil Bovard family on the loss of an extraordinary American, and human being. He lived an amazing life. Many, many, many moons ago I met Gil when I enlisted in his Judo classes. The lessons I learned from his coaching techniques was that Judo is more than a sport - it is a way of life based on eight core values: Friendship, Honor, Respect, Modesty, Politeness, Courage, Self-control, and Sincerity. Talking negatively, especially about teammates or training partners was a major breach of his decorum.