Mason City Parks have seen great mowing over the years.
This year the parks department has been equally great in the removal of dead trees and of planting new ones. Those of us who walk daily have seen exceptional flowers by the Gardeners of North Iowa in East Park and the wild flowers in the South Park were the best ever.
Thank you for keeping the asphalt walkways clean in the summer and winter. Autumn is coming, get out and enjoy our parks and thank the people who maintain them. Our true asset.
John Brinkman, Mason City
