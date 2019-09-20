{{featured_button_text}}
East Park Gardens (3).jpg

Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.

 LISA GROUETTE lisa.grouette@globegazette.com

Mason City Parks have seen great mowing over the years.

This year the parks department has been equally great in the removal of dead trees and of planting new ones. Those of us who walk daily have seen exceptional flowers by the Gardeners of North Iowa in East Park and the wild flowers in the South Park were the best ever.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Thank you for keeping the asphalt walkways clean in the summer and winter. Autumn is coming, get out and enjoy our parks and thank the people who maintain them. Our true asset.

John Brinkman, Mason City

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments