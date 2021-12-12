 Skip to main content
Get on with moving on past the Mohawk name: Letter

MC School Board 12-6 Hallway

Protesters in favor of keeping the Mohawk name stand inside the Mason City School Administration building as a school board work session takes place Monday night.

 Lisa Grouette

Commendations to the Mason City Board of Education for voting to retire the Mohawk moniker/mascot. It was the right thing to do. I understand the resistance from past and present "Mohawks." But, this is not just about us and how we feel. On the one hand, we cannot claim to have honorable intentions and respect, and then, on the other hand, dismiss and dishonor the feelings and recommendations of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe. That would be the definition of hypocrisy. So, please do the honorable thing and retire the Mohawk with dignity and move forward.

Alumni, past and future, along with the community, are now given a great and exciting opportunity to come together and create a new moniker/mascot unique to the city I grew up in. Do not settle for the usual four-legged beast or bird of prey so often used. Select a name that will showcase Mason City's rich history, culture, and notables. One that tells our story and that no other community can lay claim. Let's get on with it.

Diane Anderson Goodrich, Class of '66, Parkersburg

