Get on with moving on past the Mohawk name: Letter

Commendations to the Mason City Board of Education for voting to retire the Mohawk moniker/mascot. It was the right thing to do. I understand the resistance from past and present "Mohawks." But, this is not just about us and how we feel. On the one hand, we cannot claim to have honorable intentions and respect, and then, on the other hand, dismiss and dishonor the feelings and recommendations of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe. That would be the definition of hypocrisy. So, please do the honorable thing and retire the Mohawk with dignity and move forward.