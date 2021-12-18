Forum went overboard in the other direction: LETTER

Citizens of River City - either you are closing your eyes to a situation you do not wish to acknowledge or you are totally unaware of the caliber of disaster indicated by the presence of a vote to abolish the Mohawk name in your community. I watched the video of the open forum discussion which proponents of the name change organized in response to the concerning activity of right wing extremists on the "Save the Mohawk Name facebook group" because I like to imagine I am a reasonable person who can hear the other sides of things when appropriate.

After receiving my re-education, I believe it was wrong for me to characterize proponents of the vote to abolish the name as power-and-control seeking far-left political activists hiding behind the veneer of being oppressed minorities in their ideological goal to subvert and destroy traditional American institutions.

As I learned and as is now clear to me, rather the promotion of LGBTQ+, mask mandates in schools, Abortion, Black Lives Matter Critical Race Theory, and of course a healthy contempt for all of the uppity privileged white people who call Mason City home is of course part of the great and noble Mohawk tradition and culture that was stolen from them. I especially liked learning about how Christianity has created a problematic culture of narcissism and individuality before getting to hear again from The Honorable Reverend.

One thing they convinced me - maybe we should stop honoring their tribe with our community school district team name so we can stand firm on opposing them on everything else. St. Kateri Tekakwitha, Lily of the Mohawks, Holy Saint and Virgin, Pray for us.

Ryan Schupick, Mason City

