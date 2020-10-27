 Skip to main content
Focus on people, not party: Letter
I am tired of not being heard by our current lawmakers. It is time to change that! At the end of the day, I don’t care if you are Democrat, a Republican or an Independent. I want to work FOR YOU and WITH YOU – the people of this district. TOGETHER we can get things done. The political divide between Democrats and Republicans must be mended. We need to focus on the people that we represent NOT a political party.

I will take your stories, concerns and ideas to Des Moines and work every single day for YOU. Once elected and throughout my Senate term, I am going to hold public community meetings in different towns in every county within this District 26. I want to a be a senator that really hears YOU.

On Nov. 3, please vote for Deb Scharper.

Deb Scharper, Osage

