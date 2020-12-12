Fix your mistake, Mitchell County Regional Health Center: Letter

I worked for Dr. Haganman from the first day he walked in the door. He is the most compassionate/hard-working person I've had the pleasure to know. His ability to diagnose and his persistence to find answers for his patients was always met with measures above and beyond... Including, hours that rarely ended at 5 p.m. or begin at 7 a.m.

Many of his patients I've also known for years, I feel just awful that the provider they love and trust is being deprived of his care in a time of crisis.

Hospital Board of Directors: Little did I know when my vote was cast that I wouldn't be represented by YOU! Along with the many others that trusted you would put the patients first. Instead, you have placated only a few ... as you are seeing, there is more of us than you! Question: Once this temporary revenue ends and COVID is controlled, what then?

It takes a big person to admit wrong and correct the mistake if possible. Well, it is possible and we hope that you are willing ... we're not going to give up this fight to bring back our beloved doctor and my dear friend ... but WILL travel to where he is if I need to.

Nadine Mork, retired LPN of 58 years, Stacyville

