Finish the wall, the border crisis affects all of us: Letter

The crisis at the border intensifies. There is evidence that this “migration” is closer to an “invasion” and organized by those unfriendly to democratic values. No country can withstand such illegal entry and maintain its nationhood. This is not a partisan issue. Without a strong America, we cannot continue be a help to the world.

First, we must send a clear message that we will not allow illegal entry and that amnesty will not be granted to those who entered the country illegally. Secondly, we must stop the onslaught of invaders. Finally, we need strong military at the borders to prevent entry. We need to complete the wall.

Some contend that the border issue is not something that we need to worry about here in the Midwest. However, just as the weather coming from the Rockies influences ours, so will the border crisis inevitably affect us.

Rosemary Byrne Yokoi, Mason City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.