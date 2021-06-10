Feedback on Prichard, Grassley articles: Letter

Regarding the Prichard article in the June 3 edition. I find this article typical of all politicians. They have no problem lambasting and criticizing the opposite party. Along with disagreeing with policy, all politicians should offer their solution to their perceived wrongs. In his view, Prichard offered no information on why Governor Reynolds lacks leadership. What would he and the Democratic members do differently regarding the Corona virus pandemic? I believe the public needs clarification on these issues from both parties, not just baseless criticism without solutions.