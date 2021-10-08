Fearmongering doesn't help our community: Letter

The heading is "COVID 19 rises in area counties" and Cerro Gordo County stays at 9%. Sounds ominous, unless you put some rational thought and research into that number. First, let’s recognize any poll number can be manipulated to get a number you want if you ask the right people. This is no different. I know many people in Cerro Gordo County, and they likewise know many other people. Oddly, none of us know of one person with COVID-19 at this time. Yet we are to believe almost one in ten people have COVID-19? Really? Also stated in the article, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City has seen an increase in COVID patients, up to 35 at this time. Sounds ominous again until you do some math and realize this is a very small number, as our regional hospital serves approximately 145,000 people in our ten-county area. That number represents .00024% of the population in our area. Not so scary after all.