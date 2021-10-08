Fearmongering doesn't help our community: Letter

Is fearmongering an acceptable tool to fight COVID-19?
The front page of today’s Globe Gazette (Oct.1), for the numerous time, used fear to motivate the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, and it’s not just them, it’s most media, politicians, community leaders, our school superintendent and school board.
The heading is "COVID 19 rises in area counties" and Cerro Gordo County stays at 9%. Sounds ominous, unless you put some rational thought and research into that number. First, let’s recognize any poll number can be manipulated to get a number you want if you ask the right people. This is no different. I know many people in Cerro Gordo County, and they likewise know many other people. Oddly, none of us know of one person with COVID-19 at this time. Yet we are to believe almost one in ten people have COVID-19? Really? Also stated in the article, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City has seen an increase in COVID patients, up to 35 at this time. Sounds ominous again until you do some math and realize this is a very small number, as our regional hospital serves approximately 145,000 people in our ten-county area. That number represents .00024% of the population in our area. Not so scary after all.
Recently, another front page article had information about how 33% of all new COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo County were children under 18 years old, which amounted to approximately 40, or less than one tenth of one percent of the children under the age of 18 in our county. It appeared to be a ploy to get our local school board to pass a mask mandate for our children attending school. The outrage prevented it.
What happened to putting both sides out for transparency?
Pat Ropella, Mason City