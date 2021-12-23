Extreme agenda reaching Hancock County: LETTER

“Constitutional County,” it was recently asserted in a meeting of the Hancock County Board of Supervisors, stems from more than just a declaration of support for the constitution. The assertion suggested the term serves as “code language” for an extreme agenda coming from outside our local residents.

When we want to convey a message that those within a common frame of reference will recognize, we use code language. It’s a bit like a game and it’s very much about power and control of a specific agenda.

The Hancock County Supervisors stood by their perspective that they meant no deference to another group’s agenda. In fact, they proudly declared their action as a demonstration of “grassroots government”.

Any writing instructor would recognize “We declare Hancock County a Constitutional County” is an awkward construction. Why not simply state “We declare Hancock County’s commitment to uphold the constitution.” Better yet, why not bypass all this theater and simply release a statement reaffirming their oath of office which itself states unwavering support for the constitution. Why don’t our supervisors use this as an opportunity to educate its citizenry once again that their primary focus is to direct activity around drainage, public health, emergency management, roads, public elections, local economic development and not the stage for an outside agenda?

The group identifying itself as Iowa Firearms Coalition lost no time firing off their comment to the Globe Gazette in praise of the Hancock County Supervisors’ Constitutional County declaration. It would be naïve and foolish now to mistake this simply as a grassroots movement.

The real code language is the code of silence from citizens who blithely allow outside forces to shape and direct the tone and focus of local elected officials and through them, our local agenda.

Jan Libbey, Kanawha

