End the election travesty: Letter

Never before has a sitting American president challenged election results after losing by a landslide. The states' electoral votes were exactly the same in 2016 when Trump declared a "landslide" victory for himself and yet lost the popular vote by 3 million. Biden won the electoral vote by the same margin, 306-232, and also won the popular vote by nearly 7 million.

Now Trump's cheat scheme is to convince the electors in each state where Biden won, to cast their electoral votes for Trump. There is NO evidence of fraud or any problems that would affect the recounts of the recounts. I have great fear of Trump's days left in office. He will not go quietly.

One great fear of many, is he has been itching for a war against Iran all along. Meanwhile, he has done little to nothing about the COVID pandemic he knew was coming as early as last January and is now ransacking our country, worst on earth. Yet he does nothing but play golf and watch TV and tweet lies, blaming others for his loss yet continues to claim he won. For months the polls told us he would lose.