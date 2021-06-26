Educate yourself about COVID-19 vaccines: Letter

Many Americans felt relief and joy at the announcement that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in many situations. This is a huge victory in our fight against COVID-19, but our fight is not over. We must continue to keep our families, and our most vulnerable members safe to get back to what we missed most over the last year.

What we know about COVID-19 vaccines so far is they protect you, and your loved ones from getting sick or becoming seriously ill. All three of the currently approved vaccines are free, highly effective and are being closely monitored for safety. Every day more and more people are getting vaccinated, but there are some who understandably have questions and concerns about the safety and side effects from the vaccines. Everyone should ask questions and learn about the COVID-19 vaccines from trusted, reliable sources, like your family doctor, to help you make an informed choice.