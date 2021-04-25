Earth Day and local clean energy: Letter

Earth Day presents an important opportunity to recognize how our communities can build a sustainable future.

Here in Iowa, we are fortunate to be a national leader in one of the best ways to do that – through homegrown, clean energy. EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) is proud to play our part in achieving this goal right here in Mitchell County with the operation of our Turtle Creek Wind Farm.

Since 2019, Turtle Creek has brought reliable renewable energy to the area, generating nearly 200 megawatts of electricity. That’s enough to annually power the equivalent of approximately 57,000 average Iowa homes.

Our wind turbines make the immediate area more sustainable, too: the project helps save 354 million gallons of water every year that would otherwise be used to cool fossil fuel plants, and the land surrounding the turbines is also compatible with agriculture and other uses.

While communities receive the benefits of renewable energy through the environment, they also reap new economic benefits. Turtle Creek has provided nearly $1 million in payments to local landowners and supports area schools and public services with critical new revenue streams. The wind farm also created more than 200 jobs during construction, and currently supports 15 long-term careers.