Dr. Haganman was irreplaceable: Letter
Mitchell County Regional Health Center is not committed to providing the County with "access to safe and trusted care." I no longer believe that they are "my trusted healthcare partner for life." They need to live and breathe that mission statement. They need to think of the county and the people they serve. You don't relieve someone of their duties over a personal matter. There are always differences in the work place. They need to practice evidence-based medicine and put the patients they serve first.

I have worked with many healthcare providers over 35 years and I have never worked with anyone like Dr. Haganman. He always put the patient first, he always practiced the evidence that was up to date, he always put Mitchell County at the forefront of his life. I am ashamed of the Board of Trustees and the CEO Shelly Russell. It will take 10 physicians to replace Dr. Haganman. Good luck with that. How many physicians have you recruited in the past 20 years and how many of stayed?

Kelly McPhail, Mason City

LTE
