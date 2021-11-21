 Skip to main content
Don't let the left hijack 'Iowa Nice:' LETTER

Iowa Nice has been hijacked by the left to use as a political tool. If we don't agree that all the social programs and teachings that they want aren't needed then they pronounce Iowa Nice is dead. Don't be fooled by that though process. Iowa Nice is the person who holds the door while you navigate a full shopping cart and two toddlers. It is the person who stops and asks if they can help when you are sitting on the side of the road. It is just greeting people even if you don't know them. That is seen as strange in some parts of the country but not here in my state. Iowa Nice is the tremendous amount of volunteer man hours, food and clothing that shows up every time we have a flood or tornado. It is the neighbors who show up when farmer Brown has a heart attack the first of October and they get his crops into the bins. Don't let this concept be taken away from us and used a political tool. It is far more an Iowa concept and is put into practice every day. If you just look, you will see it in action.

Beryl Richards, Nashua

