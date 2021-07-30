 Skip to main content
Don't be so smug, John Skipper: Letter
Don't be so smug, John Skipper: Letter

John Skipper worked more than 30 years at the Globe Gazette.

So a smug boomer like John Skipper thinks I'm incredibly selfish because I will not take an experimental mRNA gene therapy that has only received emergency use authorization rather than FDA approval under any circumstances as a matter of principle. Silly me. I thought I lived in a free country where I could make my own medical decisions, leave my house without government permission, choose to wear a burka, yarmulke, or face mask in public if I do or do not want to, and where even smug boomers were entitled to their opinions.

And yet there is a worrying trend where it seems increasingly like I am the one, who in fact, is wrong. I don't trust the authorities and that's their own fault. Anyone who thinks "misinformation" is a threat should just throw the Bill of Rights in the trash, stop calling themselves American, and just admit you'd rather live in Communist China because we lowly peasants aren't smart enough to be allowed to think. Last week Fauci perjured himself to Congress by denying that the American NIH has funded gain of function virus research in the Wuhan lab with American taxpayer dollars. The US intelligence apparatus says the virus came from that Wuhan lab. China's says it came from Fort Detrick.

You say "God will take care of us" is "a flimsy religious excuse." I tell you John that if you only had faith the size of a mustard seed you could move mountains. You chose to get vaccinated. Fine. I pray God takes care of you, too. But how many years in the real world do you need to figure out that there's a lot of incompetent and just plain bad people who worm their ways in to positions of power?

Ryan Schupick, Mason City

