Don't agree to Summit easement: Letter

Summit Carbon Solutions (Summit Ag affiliate) CEO Bruce Rastetter, with advisor Terry Branstad, is seeking a permit to build a pipeline across more than 700 miles of Iowa land. Purpose: to carry CO2 from ethanol plants to North Dakota. Summit claims it will be "safely and securely" stored underground. Summit also claims it will not be used for enhanced oil recovery, yet Rastetter has been quoted differently.

CO2 is classified as hazardous material. Ruptures and leaks lead to serious health issues, even death by asphyxiation, as it is denser than air. First responders and medical facilities in communities along the proposed route are neither trained nor equipped to handle such an emergency.

This is a for profit venture. Summit plans to fund it by the use of 45Q carbon tax credits and investments by companies like John Deere. If the Iowa Utilities Board grants the permit, Summit will ask landowners to sign easements for access to property. If they do not get the easements, eminent domain is a real threat.

Landowners only learned of this plan by a surprise piece of mail. Summit did not notify neighbors, renters, or tenants about the proposed pipeline or the route.

Signing the easement is voluntary. Once signed, Summit Carbon Solutions will have access at any time to that property, now and into the future. I am against this hazardous material pipeline and do not want them disturbing my land. Why should MY tax dollars pay for the 45Q credits they plan to use so they can tear up my property? Landowners, do not sign the voluntary easement! Any concerned citizen can submit comments/objections to the Iowa Utilities Board via website or postal mail.

Kathy Carter, Rockford

