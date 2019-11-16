Most people have heard of the United Way of North Central Iowa, yet only some can really tell you who they are and what they do! In a nutshell, the United Way is a connector. They are a conduit for agencies to connect with other agencies to assist our population in need. Every dollar given to the United Way of North Central Iowa stays in North Iowa. Let’s talk about children for a moment.
Did you know 17.94% of the children living in Cerro Gordo County are living in poverty? Did you know 41.68% of public-school students are eligible for free/reduced price lunch. This equals 2,456 of the 5,892 total public-school students enrolled qualify for this program. (*Cerro Gordo County Community Health Assessment.)
In Iowa, single parents pay 41.6% of their income for center-based infant childcare. Married parents of two children living at the poverty line pay 78.1% of their household income for center-based childcare. (*Childcare Aware of America.)
The United Way supports over 32 nonprofit programs assisting our parents and children in need every day. Every child deserves to be able to concentrate in school because they have a full belly and shouldn’t have to worry about when or where they will get their next meal. They deserve to live in a home with basic modern amenities such as running water and complete indoor plumbing.
With your help, United Way's programs aide in providing families in North Iowa with the resources they need to overcome the barriers that come with living in poverty. By removing these barriers, we are helping to set up our next generation for success regardless of their household income.
Please support the United Way of North Central Iowa and make a difference in the lives of our children this holiday season!
Kara Ruge, United Way Board vice president
