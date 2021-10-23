Do the slaves of Delaware and Kentucky count?: Letter

What is a Juneteenth to Delaware and Kentucky Slaves:

On June 2021, the U.S Government made Juneteenth an official federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in America. Most of us are left with the question, when did slavery actually end? June 19th, 1865 or December 6th, 1865?

On July 5, 1852 Frederick Douglass gave a speech at Rochester’s Corinthian Hall in Rochester, New York, to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The speech is well known as “what, to the slave, is the Fourth of July” Douglass's main argument on that speech was, while part of America obtained its independence 76 years early, the majority of African slaves were still struggling to gain their freedom, so what did July 4th celebration mean to the slaves in 1852?

That brings me to Juneteenth. Civil war ended on April 9th, 1865. Two months later on June 19th, 1865 General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with the news that slaves in the state of Texas were free, it was a good news for slaves in Texas, too bad for slaves in Delaware and Kentucky. These two states were still heavily practicing slavery. Combined, they had over 200,000 slaves. Slavery didn’t stop in Delaware and Kentucky until after the ratification of the 13th Amendment which was December 6th, 1865, that was six months after Texas Juneteenth.

I’m posing a similar question, 169 years after Douglas' speech, to what Douglass posed in 1852, “What is a Juneteenth, to the Delaware and Kentucky slaves?” If we really want to commemorate the end slavery in America, should we include slaves from Delaware and Kentucky? Do they matter? After all, we are an inclusive nation.

Juneteenth freed slaves in Texas, Dec 6th freed slaves across the nation.

Erick Nganyange, Mason City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.