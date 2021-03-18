Do the right thing with your stimulus money: Letter

The stimulus package presents an opportunity to extract lessons from both the Biden administration and Gov. Reynolds. Some charge the package is too much, poorly targeted. Study the “Rubin face.” First you see two faces. Look again and you see a vase. Let the image of opportunity emerge from that of frustration. For those that are concerned that this “fire hose” of money will be going to folks who don’t need it, lean into President Biden’s empathy and into Gov. Reynold’s favorite line that she “trusts Iowans to do the right thing.” Take your own initiative and reallocate the stimulus.