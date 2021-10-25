Dettmer best candidate for school board: Letter

As a retired educator from the Mason City Community School District, I continue to have pride and care for our local schools. That is why I urge you to vote for school board candidate Carol Dettmer.
Carol has educational experiences, family in the school district and interest and care to serve on the school board.
We need leadership that will question procedures, think rationally and promote quality education. Vote for Carol Dettmer.
Coni Samsel, Mason City
