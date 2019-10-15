{{featured_button_text}}

Hide your babies and your guns.

The radical wing of the Democratic Party has taken over.

One female supporter of a presidential candidate was overheard to say, "It's not a baby until it's born," on the abortion issue. 

Now, how to hide our cows.

Norm Froilland, Clear Lake

