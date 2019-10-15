Hide your babies and your guns.
The radical wing of the Democratic Party has taken over.
One female supporter of a presidential candidate was overheard to say, "It's not a baby until it's born," on the abortion issue.
Now, how to hide our cows.
Norm Froilland, Clear Lake
You say "one supporter" as if that is indicative of all supporters. If that is so, all one needs to do is to go to almost any site that allows comments (try Fox News) and read some of those comments made from Trump supporters. One Trump supporter said all liberals should be shot.
