Recently, Sen. Grassley state that the Democrats hated President Trump. Hate is a very vicious word and we should be careful in using at.

We Democrats do not hate President Trump. He isn't our favorite person and we are looking forward to a one-term president, but we definitely do not hate President Trump.

Bud Johnson, Mason City

