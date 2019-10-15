Recently, Sen. Grassley state that the Democrats hated President Trump. Hate is a very vicious word and we should be careful in using at.
We Democrats do not hate President Trump. He isn't our favorite person and we are looking forward to a one-term president, but we definitely do not hate President Trump.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Bud Johnson, Mason City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.