Victimhood ... As we watch and hear the Democratic presidential field of twenty-something candidates try to outdo themselves by promising almost everything for “free,” I am curious about two issues that are gaining traction. Free college coupled with college debt forgiveness of existing student loans, and secondly, reparations for descendants of slaves.
Debt-free college is apparently now a “right.” Likewise, a little money in the form of reparations will magically make whole the perceived economic hardships endured by today’s descendants of those unjustly forced into slavery 150-plus years ago.
How long will it be before Democrats promise taxpayer-funded reparations for those suffering from not having attended college and the loss of potential income that goes with it?
Combining the concept of free education and reparations can result in a brand new class of victims ... victims only the Democrats can protect with your tax money.
Pat Ropella, Mason City
