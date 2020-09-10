 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democrats blame Republicans for anything: Letter
0 comments

Democrats blame Republicans for anything: Letter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sweet it would be if Democratic leaders honored their party name.

They blame Republicans for all wrong ... even coronavirus.

The president can do nothing proper. Puts any president in a bad way. He can only tell the world of Democrats' faults.

Democratic leaders want no needed wall, open borders free for all.

The world will know the United States is in favor of abortion. 

This coming election will tell if the United States is great ... or did it fall.

Webster Orton, Algona

LTE
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News