Democrats blame Republicans for anything: Letter

Sweet it would be if Democratic leaders honored their party name.

They blame Republicans for all wrong ... even coronavirus.

The president can do nothing proper. Puts any president in a bad way. He can only tell the world of Democrats' faults.

Democratic leaders want no needed wall, open borders free for all.

The world will know the United States is in favor of abortion.

This coming election will tell if the United States is great ... or did it fall.

Webster Orton, Algona

