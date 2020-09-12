Democrats blame Republicans for anything: Letter

To Sally Christenson, when Obama left office unemployment was 4 percent. Under Trump it is between 10 percent and 14 percent. Do the math!! Concerning the virus, this administration knew about it back in December and our failed leader did nothing, but kept it under wrap. If he had mandated “masks” and “social distancing” we would not have the death toll. He’s rotten to the core and doesn’t care about the deaths. The deaths are mostly the elderly and people of color.

Wake up! He doesn’t care. Most of all, he’s trying to steal the election by what he’s doing to the USPS. He lies every day and was “fact-checked” during his 70 minute RNC speech. He lied 20 times.

Biden is our moral compass. We need adult leadership. Does is make you Trumpers feel good that USA is the laughing stock of the world. This great country is pitied. How does that as an American make you feel? It makes me angry.

Karen Weber, Charles City

Uncivil war ahead if we can’t get along

Some of us might very well agree that the ONLY thing Congress has accomplished these past four years was to make sure that the “other side” didn’t accomplished anything. Is that what they have been sent to do ?