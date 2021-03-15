 Skip to main content
Delivery trucks spark worry for mall: Letter
I scratch my head when I see all the delivery vehicles on the roads. It make me wonder about all the time, effort, resources wasted in trying to save a dead downtown mall.

Michael Syverson, Mason City

