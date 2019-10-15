Why does it appear that the only push for reducing the vaping epidemic is to eliminate the flavors? Tobacco flavor will be left alone; but this does not eliminate the addictive agent, nicotine, nor does any of this movement appear to be trying to address what about the process is causing illness and death regardless of what taste ingredients may be involved. What about another view?
If one is to Google how to clean the coils of vaping devices, the widely found answer is to use 3% hydrogen peroxide (brown bottles on the store shelves). If one performs this properly and rinses well after cleaning, most likely there is no problem. Another common use of hydrogen peroxide in the medical and vaccine field is to use higher concentrations as a vapor for sterilization of facilities and equipment. Many studies have evaluated the hazards of this, one of which can be death; but mainly these studies have concentrated on the acute effects of residual vaporized hydrogen peroxide on the human body, not chronic exposure. Has anyone considered the role of hydrogen peroxide in the current vaping crisis? Are the vaping devices being thoroughly rinsed after cleaning? Is the diluted hydrogen peroxide (brown bottle) being used for this cleaning, or are people buying food grade at places like Walmart, where the term food grade may be misleading because here the concentration is 35%, not 3%. Do we know what the effects are of inhaling even the low grade 3% hydrogen peroxide vapor over many months, or years?
Robert Freund, Greene
