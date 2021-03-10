Create demand for crops on our own: Letter

My family has farmed in northern Bremer County for over 40 years and we’ve seen many good times as well as some difficult years. Mother Nature, government programs, foreign trade tariffs, livestock disease and small refinery exemptions have brought blessings and curses with high volatility in commodity prices. With all the volatility, I think it is time we take matters into our own hands and do more to create stable demand for our crops right here in IOWA.

The Iowa Biofuel Standards legislation HSB185/SF481 would do exactly that. These bills would establish a minimum E10 standard for gasoline blends and B11 standard for diesel blends in Iowa, creating new and stable demand for ethanol and biodiesel made from our corn and soybean crops.

According to a study, the Iowa Biofuel Standards will increase Iowa household income by $550 million over the first five years! That is money our consumers can use to purchase meat, milk & eggs or other needs that will turn over dollars in our communities 5-7 times. We know Iowa can help feed and fuel the world – so let’s start right here in IOWA!

Jerry Calease, Waverly

