CG Health's Covid immunization sign-up ostensibly began at 10 a.m. on Feb. 1.

When I went on the site to try to be one of the few lucky ones, all the slots were taken. It was 9:57.

Tell me how fair the system is. And unlike other Iowa counties, there is no way to then put your name on a waiting list.

Lorene Dykstra, Ventura

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0