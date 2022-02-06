Consider ecological, safety impacts of pipelines

As a fifth generation farm family whose farm is impacted by the proposed Navigator carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline, I am compelled to offer these thoughts. This topic is important to all citizens because the pipeline will affect you both now and in the future.

First, the ecological impact of CO2. Navigator & Summit, two private companies building pipelines, argue that the main purpose for the projects are to reduce the ecological impacts of CO2 (public benefit). (1) As privately held companies, both will benefit from recently created federal credits for CO2 reduction. In addition, both will attempt to invoke “eminent domain.” Eminent domain allows government to seize private property for public benefit. (2) The question that needs to be answered in this case is whether a CO2 pipeline is truly providing “public benefit” or is it providing benefit to a private entity?

Second, is the question of safety. Carbon dioxide traveling through the pipeline will be highly pressurized. Should a breach occur then CO2 will be rapidly released and converted to gas form. Dense concentrations of CO2 encountered by humans and animals are deadly.(3) The proposed routes of the pipelines bring them extremely close to many farmsteads and local communities. Every resident should be concerned about these catastrophic possibilities.

In addition to the items discussed there will also be the impacts on our friends and neighbors who rely on the land for their livelihood. While you may not be one of those affected directly, remember, our is heavily dependent on farmers. The adverse effects of the pipeline installation process on farm ground will have irreversible impacts for decades to come.

I encourage you to educate yourself about these CO2 pipelines and become engaged in the dialogue now while there is time to prevent adverse outcomes.

Rick Knudson, Clear Lake

