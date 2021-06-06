Congress needs to pass the THRIVE Act: Letter

Amidst the transformational time the nation is experiencing, we have an incredible opportunity for Congress to pass an economic recovery and infrastructure package which provides 15 million high-quality jobs to hardworking Americans, reduces pollution, and provides justice for all — it is the THRIVE Act.

Iowa residents would benefit from this package in several ways. Every winter, continuously cold temperatures brought by the polar vortex have resulted in sky-high heat bills. The THRIVE Act addresses issues like this by investing in clean energy, which keeps more money in Iowans’ pockets and less pollution in our lungs. This package would provide Iowans with the basic necessities to live a safe, fruitful life: housing, good jobs, food security, healthcare, and quality education.

Biden’s infrastructure plan is 5 times too small for the change needed to lower emissions to safe levels—we need at least $10 trillion over the next decade. We showed up in record numbers and voted for new members of Congress, and it is time they deliver for us. Pass the THRIVE Act!

Kelly Gourley, Mason City

