Concert disrupted by loud bar patrons: Letter

My husband and I attended the Gordon Lightfoot concert recently at the Surf. We enjoyed the music but were disappointed so many people behind us and close to the bar were talking and laughing loudly. I think Mr. Lightfoot deserved better than that.
Juanita Hughes, Charles City
