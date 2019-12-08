During my time in high school, I have been a member of my school’s Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) and I have had the opportunity to meet and collaborate with some of the most creative, accepting, and caring individuals I’ve ever met.
GSA is a safe space for all students to feel welcome, safe, and accepted for who they are. During meetings we often share goals and successes, but also struggles and fears in the hopes that we will receive much-needed validation and support. During my time in GSA, I have also grown to fear for my peers who have said, “I can’t come out to my parents, they say being gay is a sin” or “I’m scared my parents will send me away if I tell them I’m not straight.” I fear that at some point in our journey, my friends could be subjected to conversion therapy.
Conversion therapy is a practice intended to change an individual’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression. Sometimes I hear students talking about their parents wanting to “pray the gay away,” and the reality is that 57,000 LGBTQ youth (ages 13-17) will receive conversion therapy from religious or spiritual advisors before they turn 18, according to a recent study from UCLA’s Williams Institute. It doesn’t just stop with “praying the gay away;” conversion therapy techniques can include everything from shaming to electric shock, hypnosis, and even forced vomiting.
Medical professionals are in consensus that sexual orientation and gender identity cannot be changed with this so-called “therapy.” Yet still, only 19 states have banned this practice. How does this make sense — would we punish and harm someone just because they have brown hair? Or if they had a different skin color than us? No. We would recognize that these traits are what make us all individuals and we should celebrate this diversity.
My LGBTQ peers and I strive every day to help create a safer and more-inclusive community for all, but we also live in constant fear of what could come our way just for being who we are. Those who undergo conversion therapy have increased risks of attempting suicide, report higher levels of depression, and are more likely to use illegal drugs.
To put it bluntly, the cards are stacked against us. The days of having to worry about my own safety, and the safety of my LGBTQ friends need to come to an end. The Iowa Legislature needs to, and must, pass a law protecting LGBTQ youth from conversion therapy from both licensed and unlicensed professionals.
